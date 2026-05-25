If Wirth Is Right About a 1970s-Style Oil Crisis, These Retail Stocks Could Take the Biggest Hit This Summer.

Key Points

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth recently compared the current oil market to that of the 1970s.

High oil prices could easily cause a global recession, with particular headwinds for countries deeply reliant on Middle East oil.

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The oil shortages in the 1970s were terrible, predominantly caused by Middle Eastern countries curtailing deliveries to the United States. It was an ugly time, with gasoline lines and high energy prices (for the time period). Chevron (NYSE: CVX) CEO Mike Wirth just described the current energy market as similar to the one in the 1970s. That could be a big problem for retailers.

Tipping the economy in the wrong direction

To be fair, the United States isn't as reliant on Middle Eastern oil today as it was in the 1970s. So the direct impact on the U.S. market won't be the same. However, countries like Japan, which import a lot of oil from the Middle East, could see a 1970s-style hit, including gasoline lines, if supply disruptions from the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region continue. But the United States can't entirely avoid the impact, since oil is a commodity. There are fears that high energy prices alone could push the United States and the world into a recession.

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That's not unreasonable, noting that retailers like Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) are already benefiting from wealthier customers trading down to lower-price stores. For example, Dollar Tree's sales rose 9% in the fiscal fourth quarter, with same-store sales increasing 5%. By comparison, Target (NYSE: TGT), which is positioned to offer a higher-quality shopping experience, just ended a year-long stretch of weak performance, marked by falling same-store sales. While first-quarter 2026 same-store sales jumped 4.4%, the comparison was relatively easy. And management highlighted that "much more work in front of us" and it highlighted the still "uncertain operating environment."

If there's a recession, it wouldn't be surprising to see Target lag its retail peers. But it probably won't be the only retailer that suffers. During economic downturns, consumers tend to pull back on large purchases and discretionary items. While Wall Street increasingly talks about a "K" shaped recovery, that may not be enough to save luxury retailers from experiencing sales weakness. Even wealthy customers who can easily withstand an economic pullback often cut back on spending during a recession.

That means that retailers like Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), which owns Coach and Kate Spade, are likely to see a sales slowdown. The Coach brand has been performing strongly, but Kate Spade has been a weak spot. A recession could make selling expensive handbags a lot more difficult. Notably, the Japanese market isn't doing well for Tapestry, which could be a harbinger of things to come in other markets as the Middle East conflict drags on.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) and AutoNation (NYSE: AN) could also be impacted. Best Buy, which sells electronics, and AutoNation, one of the largest auto retailers, offer products that customers can usually put off until economic times improve. That could leave them exposed if there is a recession this summer, or if worried consumers simply continue to tighten their budgets in anticipation of a recession that never arrives.

Fear is often enough

During the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Specifically highlighting the impact that emotions were having on the U.S. economy. Humans haven't changed, and emotions are running high amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

A recession is entirely possible in 2026 if consumer moods continue to darken. And such an outcome would likely be a big headwind for luxury retailers like Tapestry, those that sell non-essential items like Best Buy, and retailers with high-cost products, like car dealer AutoNation.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy, Chevron, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.