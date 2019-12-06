If Uber Thought Its Safety Report Would Help Its Reputation, Wall Street Didn't Buy It

The ride-sharing company issued an 84-page report Thursday night that outlined how the company has been working to improve safety conditions.

Uber Technologies issued an 84-page report Thursday night that outlined how the company has been working to improve safety conditions. It isn’t helping the company’s image—at least not yet.

The document includes data on U.S. incident reports in 2017 and 2018, as well as what steps the company has taken to improve conditions for riders and drivers. And though the company tried its best to frame the figures within the context of national averages, the headline numbers, especially for sexual assaults, didn’t help.

In 2018, nine people were murdered, while 58 died in Uber-related crashes. There were 3,045 reported sexual assaults during rides. The company noted that sexual assault, especially, has the potential to be underreported, saying that is “widely documented in external research.”

“It’s a disaster and another major black eye for Uber with safety issues front and center,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Barron’s. “While statistically it’s a small number, it should be zero and that’s the goal for Dara & Co. going forward.” Dara Khosrowshahi is Uber’s CEO.

An accompanying post on Uber’s website noted companies often try to avoid disclosing figures on issues like sexual assault and safety more generally due to negative attention.

“Keeping this information in the dark doesn’t make anyone safer,” the company said. “This report brings hard data to bear in order to drive accountability and improve safety for Uber and the entire industry.”

Indeed, online responses mostly focused on the sexual assault numbers. Not unlike air travel, any report of potentially unsafe conditions could scare riders and drivers, alike.

Uber stock (ticker: UBER) fell 1.1% to $28.35 in premarket trading Friday, but then gained steam. The stock was up 0.8% at $28.88 in early trading, matching a gain in the S&P 500 spurred by better-than-expected news about employment.

Ride-hailing rival Lyft stock (LYFT) was up 0.6%.

Uber said it has rolled out policy improvements and implemented stronger background checks, and other features to improve safety. It also committed to new initiatives, such as finding a way to share the names of drivers who have been banned for safety incidents, adding new technological features for driver verification, improving driver sexual- misconduct education, and partnering with outside groups for things like a survivor hotline and resource centers.

