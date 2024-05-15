If Trump Becomes President Again, These 5 Stocks Could Soar

As the race to the White House intensifies, investors and stock analysts are considering what a return of Donald Trump as president would look like — and how it could impact the stock market. Many investors did quite well under his first presidency.

According to Business Insider, a second Trump presidency would likely have a major impact on some top macro factors concerning investors: inflation, interest rates and the United States dollar. They would all likely go higher with Trump as president — which could mean a headwind for stock prices.

Many analysts think a Trump focus on an escalating trade war with China and potentially imposing universal tariffs on U.S. imports would likely move markets under a second Trump presidency.

What are some stocks that could soar if Trump becomes president again? Here are a few options that analysts think are good options choices.

1. Exxon Mobil

First up is Exxon Mobil. According to InvestorPlace, a friendly regulatory environment under Trump could help XOM rally.

2. Chevron Corp

Many energy stocks could gain value if Republicans win in 2024. Among them, Chevron Corp. According to Insider Monkey, “the energy sector benefits from traditional commodity production policies adopted by the Republicans.”

3. JPMorgan Chase

Along with energy stocks, many analysts expect stocks in the banking and financial sector to gain if Trump becomes president again. These fall in the “de-regulation” category being watched by investors as Trump maintains a tight race with President Joe Biden.

4. Wells Fargo

It’s a similar situation with Wells Fargo. Again, many analysts predict Wells Fargo stock could soar with another Trump presidency — again falling under the “de-regulation” category.

5. First Solar

The solar manufacturer could soar under another Trump presidency. Solar panel tariffs may be on the table if Trump secures another White House win. One of the tariffs President Trump imposed was on Chinese-made solar panels. That helped increase U.S. solar panel prices and improved revenue for solar panel sellers.

