If This New Tech Works, You Won’t Need 32 Ether to Earn Staking Rewards
Blox, a non-custodial Ethereum 2.0 staking platform, is developing a solution that will allow users to pool their ether (ETH) cryptocurrency to get past the threshold required for staking when the upgraded network goes live.
- The cryptocurrency accounting service provider announced on Wednesday that it is working alongside the Ethereum Foundation to develop Ã¢ÂÂsecret shared validatorÃ¢ÂÂ nodes.
- By creating a network of decentralized staking pools, Blox said it would allow users to aggregate their ETH and reach the required 32 ETH to stake on the network.
- Ã¢ÂÂAllowing ETH stakers to join the network and generate rewards with any amount of ETH is pivotal for making Eth 2.0 accessible for everyone,Ã¢ÂÂ said BloxÃ¢ÂÂs CEO Alon Muroch.
- Staking on Eth 2.0 requires a minimum of 32 ETH in order to participate and is expected to see an estimated 4.6%-10.3% rate of return on a userÃ¢ÂÂs initial stake.
- According to Blox, the entire process is Ã¢ÂÂcompletely decentralizedÃ¢ÂÂ and will enable Ã¢ÂÂmaximum securityÃ¢ÂÂ for the Ethereum network and for those users looking to stake on it.
- The long-anticipated Eth 2.0 upgrade will reshape the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest smart contract platform as it transitions from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
- The move away from PoW to PoS is designed to improve upon EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs scalability issues stemming from its inability to handle a large number of transactions.
- Muroch will discuss the initiative in greater detail on Wednesday at CoinDesk'sÃÂ invest: ethereum economyÃÂ virtual conference.
See also: 3 Things You Should Know Before Staking on Ethereum 2.0
Related Stories
- First Mover: Privacy Is LitecoinÃ¢ÂÂs Ace in the Hole as JPMorgan Touts Bitcoin
- WEF Releases Report Assessing Global Blockchain Standards
- Gate.io Unveils Hardware Crypto Wallet With Fingerprint Authorization
- Tokenized Staked ETH Will Replace ETH Ã¢ÂÂ And ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a Good Thing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.