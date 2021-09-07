If These 5 Things Apply to You, It May Be Time to Quit Your Job

While the U.S. economy is still down many jobs compared to the number available before the pandemic hit, there are still jobs to be found. And if you're stuck in one that's not working out, it may be time to call it quits and move on. Here's how to know if it's time to dust off that resume and start exploring other options.

1. You're unhappy with the actual work you do

Chances are, you spend at least 40 hours a week doing your job (assuming you work full-time). But if you're spending that many hours doing work that's boring or unfulfilling, in time, it can get to you. If that's the case, it may be time to find a role you'll enjoy a lot more.

2. Your colleagues aren't supportive

A toxic, unfriendly work environment can be a tough one to deal with on a daily basis. If your co-workers are uncooperative, cutthroat, and downright unpleasant to be around, you may want to explore a role outside of your company.

3. There's no upward mobility

Promotions and raises don't happen overnight. Often, you have to spend several years putting in your time at the same job before you're eligible for a pay boost or for a role that's higher up on the company ladder. But if you're convinced there's zero room for growth at your company, then you may want to start looking for a job elsewhere. Getting stuck in a dead-end job can be bad for your morale as well as your personal finances.

4. You have a poor work-life balance

You may have periods on the job when you have to put in extra time to meet deadlines or complete certain projects. And during those times, it may feel like all you're doing is working nonstop. But while it's one thing to feel that way on occasion (say, for a couple of two-week periods a year), it's another thing to feel that way all the time. And if you're constantly putting in 65-hour work weeks or being forced to tackle job-related issues every weekend, it may be time to bow out and look for a job that actually lets you feel like a human being with a life outside of the office.

5. You're not earning enough to pay your bills

In an ideal world, you'd earn enough money to not only cover your living costs but also sock away some money each month in a savings account. But if your earnings aren't even allowing you to keep up with your basic expenses and you've been denied a raise many times over, then it may be time to look for a job that will pay you a higher wage. This especially holds true if you've done some research and discovered that you're underpaid given your industry, job title, and experience level.

Leaving a job isn't always easy, even if that job isn't perfect. After all, there's something to be said for having settled into a routine and knowing what you're up against. But if these factors apply to you, it may be time to start looking for a new job -- one that pays better and lends to a better working experience on a whole.

