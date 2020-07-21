If There Really Is Hope for A Vaccine, It's Time to Buy the Market's Underperformers

It will come as no surprise to anybody who has been paying attention over the last three months or so, but there is an inherent contradiction in the way the stock market is behaving right now. Or, more accurately, there is a contradiction other than the obvious one. The first and most obvious anomaly is that stocks are flying at a time when it is becoming clear that far from magically disappearing in the heat of summer, Covid-19 is resurging in America, when the economy is still massively damaged, and during an earnings season heading for a 40% or so decline in corporate profits. That is contradictory enough in itself, but if you look in detail at what is driving the market higher, it makes even less sense.

Back in March, when the bottom was hit and the buying started, the market was led higher by stocks that stood to actually benefit from any changes to consumer behavior that may result from the pandemic. As I pointed out back then, the big drop in stocks like Amazon (AMZN) was natural in a panicked, risk-off market, but with brick and mortar stores closed and everyone shopping online, it never looked like a sustainable move.

At that time, there was a general acceptance that the shutdown and huge economic shock would have a lasting impact of some kind. AMZN and other potential beneficiaries, such as E-Bay (EBAY) and Netflix (NFLX), were the first to bounce and gained the most, while others that would be negatively impacted by a long-term economic downturn, things like industrials and travel stocks, remained depressed.

You may think that was overdone a bit, either in terms of how high the leaders went or how low the laggards stayed, but at least it was logical. That is more than can be said for what is happening now.

Stocks are currently being driven higher, not just by a recognition that the end of the world is not actually coming, but by specific hopes of a rapid return to normal. The principle reason that we hear, day in and day out, for this round of market strength is optimistic news about a vaccine. That is understandable on the surface, as it would obviously be a fantastic thing. An effective, safe, widely available vaccine that would enable us all to get back to where we were and leave Covid-19 as a distant memory -- who wouldn't want that?

If that is the reason for market strength, though, shouldn’t traders and investors be buying the stocks that stand to benefit the most from a return to the status quo?

If they really believe that a vaccine is coming, of course they should, but they are not.

Yesterday, for example, when the latest round of positive vaccine news was being digested, AMZN jumped 7.93%, while stocks that would really derive huge benefit from eradicating the virus showed little or no gains. Delta Airlines (DAL), for example, posted a loss of over 3% on the day. Nor is that just a one-off. Companies like Caterpillar (CAT), which would obviously love to see the global pandemic a thing of the past, also fell significantly, as did stocks like Target (TGT) and CVS Caremark (CVS).

Call me a cynic, but that seems to me that the market was not really doing what we were told it was doing at all. There wasn't the strong, broad-based buying that you would expect to see if anyone really thought that we were close to getting the coronavirus problem under control. Instead, it was just more money piling into the same things.

It was another focused, risk-on trade. By now, though, buying the same names is starting to look like habit, and that is likely to give way to logic before long.

I have no real problem with the positive side of this, certainly in the case of Amazon. They were growing at a rapid rate without the aid of an artificial push towards e-commerce and will continue to do so. At some point, though, we really will have a vaccine, and all the good news suggests it will be sooner rather than later.

Given that, it is a good time for investors to start picking up some names in the lagging sectors and industries. It may well be that the timeline forecasts that we are seeing from some quarters turn out to be overly optimistic and that those of most industry insiders, saying that a vaccine will be available at best early next year, are more accurate but this trade has a good chance even if that is the case. This is not a bet on an imminent, successful vaccine, but on a market rotation into the long-term beneficiaries from one, getting ready for when one comes.

In short, if this rally is real, and certainly if it is being driven by what we are told it is, then it must, at some point, drag the laggards with it. Preparing for that now by buying stocks in big companies with strong balance sheets that have been left behind as everyone squeezes into a few trendy trades looks like a decent strategy in what remains a highly illogical market.

