If The Supreme Court Lets Biden Forgive Your Student Loan Debt, Will You Owe Taxes?

President Joe Biden’s plan for widespread student debt relief is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court is expected to rule this month on whether to uphold Biden’s program to cancel millions in federal student loans held by individual borrowers.

Student loan borrowers who received a Pell Grant for college and meet income limits would qualify for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness, while others could see up to $10,000 in student debt cleared away.

Though the outcome of the student debt relief program is uncertain, questions remain about whether the cancellation of student loan debt would increase your tax bill. Here’s what you need to know.

Is Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Taxable?

If the Supreme Court upholds Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for borrowers, any forgiven loans would be exempt from federal taxation. That’s thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill that Congress passed in the spring of 2021.

It allows taxpayers to exclude canceled federal student loan debt from their gross income through 2025.

Typically, any debts that are forgiven are treated as taxable income by the IRS and are subject to taxes. For example, if you owe a creditor $25,000 and the amount is forgiven, you would need to include the $25,000 when determining your taxable income. However, due to the American Rescue Plan, borrowers would not face a tax bill if the program stands.

Will There Be a Tax Form for Canceled Student Debt?

Debt forgiveness usually must be reported on an IRS Form 1099-C, which details the amount of the canceled debt, the type of debt and the date of the forgiveness. A financial entity provides the borrower with the form if more than $600 in debt is canceled.

But the IRS has directed student loan providers to refrain from filing or furnishing a 1099-C to any borrower who qualifies for the tax exclusion from Biden’s pandemic rescue law.

Keep in mind, the legislation provides temporary tax relief only until 2025. After that, student loan forgiveness would be considered taxable, unless Congress takes new action.

Will You Owe State Taxes on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness?

While the president’s student loan forgiveness will be excused from federal taxation, your state may tax your canceled student debt.

Student loan forgiveness is not taxable in most states because they follow federal tax rules. Borrowers also won’t need to worry if they live in one of the nine states that don’t have an income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

But the nonprofit think tank the Tax Foundation has identified seven states that may tax student loan forgiveness:

Arkansas

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

Wisconsin

Unless those states make changes soon, borrowers may expect a state income tax bill.

Finally, while some states, such as Pennsylvania, typically tax debt forgiveness, borrowers won’t need to pay tax on their student loan relief. State officials have announced that student loan debt canceled through Biden’s program would be nontaxable.

