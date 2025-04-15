If the Stock Market Crashes Again, You'll Be Glad You Own These 2 Stocks

The S&P 500 is about 15% below its 52-week high and has been on the cusp of bear market territory at times since the tariff-fueled stock market sell-off. In this video, longtime Motley Fool contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two stocks that could hold up quite well even if the market drops.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of April 9, 2025. The video was published on April 11, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Kinsale Capital Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Kinsale Capital Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kinsale Capital Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,226!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $679,900!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 796% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Kinsale Capital Group. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.