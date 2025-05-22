Personal Finance

If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the West Coast?

May 22, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Will Social Security benefits run out in your lifetime? A new GOBankingRates study analyzed this “what if?” scenario and how it might impact the time horizon for $2 million in retirement savings.

Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Given that these states have a high cost of living, this savings only allows retirees on the West Coast (and in states in the Pacific region, like Alaska and Hawaii) to cover up to 30 years in retirement on the high end, and as few as 18 years on the low end.

See how long $2 million stretches in retirement savings in these West Coast states.

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Annual expenditures: $74,147  
  • Years $2 million will last: 27
  • National average: 33.3 years

Find Out: How To Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash

Read More: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

California

  • Annual expenditures: $86,946
  • Years $2 million will last: 23
  • National average: 33.3 years

That’s Interesting: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Plane traveling to hawaii with sunset and palm trees stock photo

Hawaii

  • Annual expenditures: $110,921
  • Years $2 million will last: 18
  • National average: 33.3 years
Klamath Falls, Oregon, USA - July 2nd, 2022: Kla-Mo-Ya casino sign and entrance.

Oregon

  • Annual expenditures: $66,096
  • Years $2 million will last: 30.3
  • National average: 33.3 years
dock with background of Bellevue cityscape with reflection on lake washington at night.

Washington

  • Annual expenditures: $68,259
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.3
  • National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the West Coast?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.