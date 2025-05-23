If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the South?

In a worst-case scenario in which Social Security runs out, retirees in the South are in a financially fortunate position. A savings of $2 million will last at least 30 years, if not longer, to fund retirement in every Southern state.

This data was pulled from a new GOBankingRates study that analyzed how long $2 million in retirement savings could last in every U.S. state. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Here’s how long $2 million lasts in the South, should Social Security run out.

Alabama

Annual expenditures: $53,357

$53,357 Years $2 million will last: 37.5

37.5 National average: 33.3 years

Arkansas

Annual expenditures: $53,477

$53,477 Years $2 million will last: 37.4

37.4 National average: 33.3 years

Delaware

Annual expenditures: $60,207

$60,207 Years $2 million will last: 33.2

33.2 National average: 33.3 years

Florida

Annual expenditures: $61,529

$61,529 Years $2 million will last: 32.5

32.5 National average: 33.3 years

Georgia

Annual expenditures: $54,980

$54,980 Years $2 million will last: 36.4

36.4 National average: 33.3 years

Kentucky

Annual expenditures: $55,821

$55,821 Years $2 million will last: 35.8

35.8 National average: 33.3 years

Louisiana

Annual expenditures: $56,181

$56,181 Years $2 million will last: 35.6

35.6 National average: 33.3 years

Maryland

Annual expenditures: $59,426

$59,426 Years $2 million will last: 33.7

33.7 National average: 33.3 years

Mississippi

Annual expenditures: $52,576

$52,576 Years $2 million will last: 38

38 National average: 33.3 years

North Carolina

Annual expenditures: $58,645

$58,645 Years $2 million will last: 34.1

34.1 National average: 33.3 years

Oklahoma

Annual expenditures: $52,816

$52,816 Years $2 million will last: 37.9

37.9 National average: 33.3 years

South Carolina

Annual expenditures: $57,203

$57,203 Years $2 million will last: 35

35 National average: 33.3 years

Tennessee

Annual expenditures: $54,078

$54,078 Years $2 million will last: 37

37 National average: 33.3 years

Texas

Annual expenditures: $55,641

$55,641 Years $2 million will last: 35.9

35.9 National average: 33.3 years

Virginia

Annual expenditures: $60,387

$60,387 Years $2 million will last: 33.1

33.1 National average: 33.3 years

West Virginia

Annual expenditures: $50,954

$50,954 Years $2 million will last: 39.3

39.3 National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the South?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.