If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the South?

May 23, 2025 — 08:08 am EDT

In a worst-case scenario in which Social Security runs out, retirees in the South are in a financially fortunate position. A savings of $2 million will last at least 30 years, if not longer, to fund retirement in every Southern state. 

This data was pulled from a new GOBankingRates study that analyzed how long $2 million in retirement savings could last in every U.S. state. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Here’s how long $2 million lasts in the South, should Social Security run out.

Alabama

  • Annual expenditures: $53,357
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.5
  • National average: 33.3 years

Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Annual expenditures: $53,477
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.4
  • National average: 33.3 years

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware

  • Annual expenditures: $60,207
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.2
  • National average: 33.3 years
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

Florida

  • Annual expenditures: $61,529
  • Years $2 million will last: 32.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Annual expenditures: $54,980
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.4
  • National average: 33.3 years

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Kentucky

  • Annual expenditures: $55,821
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.8
  • National average: 33.3 years
City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Annual expenditures: $56,181
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.6
  • National average: 33.3 years
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Annual expenditures: $59,426
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.7
  • National average: 33.3 years

Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building stock photo

Mississippi

  • Annual expenditures: $52,576  
  • Years $2 million will last: 38
  • National average: 33.3 years
Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

North Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $58,645
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Street view in Jenks - a small village in Oklahoma - JENKS - OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 24, 2017 photography.

Oklahoma

  • Annual expenditures: $52,816
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina iStock-1478262147

South Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $57,203
  • Years $2 million will last: 35
  • National average: 33.3 years
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Annual expenditures: $54,078
  • Years $2 million will last: 37
  • National average: 33.3 years
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

Texas

  • Annual expenditures: $55,641
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Wild ponies at Chincoteague Wildlife Refuge.

Virginia

  • Annual expenditures: $60,387  
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Windmills in the mountains near Keyser, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Annual expenditures: $50,954
  • Years $2 million will last: 39.3
  • National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

