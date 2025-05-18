If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the Midwest?

Does your retirement fund have $2 million in savings? If you answered yes to that question, this amount of money would be able to pay for a minimum of 33 years of retirement in every state classified as part of the Midwest.

This information was pulled from a new GOBankingRates study analyzing how long $2 million in retirement savings could last in every U.S. state. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Even if Social Security runs out, $2 million is enough to fund a lengthy Midwest retirement.

Illinois

Annual expenditures: $57,383

$57,383 Years $2 million will last: 34.9

34.9 National average: 33.3 years

Indiana

Annual expenditures: $54,859

$54,859 Years $2 million will last: 36.5

36.5 National average: 33.3 years

Iowa

Annual expenditures: $54,319

$54,319 Years $2 million will last: 36.8

36.8 National average: 33.3 years

Kansas

Annual expenditures: $52,095

$52,095 Years $2 million will last: 38.4

38.4 National average: 33.3 years

Michigan

Annual expenditures: $55,460

$55,460 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Minnesota

Annual expenditures: $57,263

$57,263 Years $2 million will last: 34.9

34.9 National average: 33.3 years

Missouri

Annual expenditures: $53,477

$53,477 Years $2 million will last: 37.4

37.4 National average: 33.3 years

Nebraska

Annual expenditures: $55,761

$55,761 Years $2 million will last: 35.9

35.9 National average: 33.3 years

North Dakota

Annual expenditures: $55,340

$55,340 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Ohio

Annual expenditures: $57,023

$57,023 Years $2 million will last: 35.1

35.1 National average: 33.3 years

South Dakota

Annual expenditures: $55,460

$55,460 Years $2 million will last: 36.1

36.1 National average: 33.3 years

Wisconsin

Annual expenditures: $59,666

$59,666 Years $2 million will last: 33.5

33.5 National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the Midwest?

