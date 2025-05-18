If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the Midwest?

Does your retirement fund have $2 million in savings? If you answered yes to that question, this amount of money would be able to pay for a minimum of 33 years of retirement in every state classified as part of the Midwest.
Be Aware: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings
Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
This information was pulled from a new GOBankingRates study analyzing how long $2 million in retirement savings could last in every U.S. state. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.
Even if Social Security runs out, $2 million is enough to fund a lengthy Midwest retirement.
Illinois
- Annual expenditures: $57,383
- Years $2 million will last: 34.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Read More: How To Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash
Trending Now: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why
Indiana
- Annual expenditures: $54,859
- Years $2 million will last: 36.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Learn More: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement
Iowa
- Annual expenditures: $54,319
- Years $2 million will last: 36.8
- National average: 33.3 years
Kansas
- Annual expenditures: $52,095
- Years $2 million will last: 38.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Michigan
- Annual expenditures: $55,460
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Minnesota
- Annual expenditures: $57,263
- Years $2 million will last: 34.9
- National average: 33.3 years
Missouri
- Annual expenditures: $53,477
- Years $2 million will last: 37.4
- National average: 33.3 years
Nebraska
- Annual expenditures: $55,761
- Years $2 million will last: 35.9
- National average: 33.3 years
That’s Interesting: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings
North Dakota
- Annual expenditures: $55,340
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Ohio
- Annual expenditures: $57,023
- Years $2 million will last: 35.1
- National average: 33.3 years
South Dakota
- Annual expenditures: $55,460
- Years $2 million will last: 36.1
- National average: 33.3 years
Discover More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
Wisconsin
- Annual expenditures: $59,666
- Years $2 million will last: 33.5
- National average: 33.3 years
Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Surprising Items People Are Stocking Up On Before Tariff Pains Hit: Is It Smart?
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 5 Little-Known Ways to Make Summer Travel More Affordable
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the Midwest?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.