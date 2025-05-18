Personal Finance

If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last in the Midwest?

May 18, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Does your retirement fund have $2 million in savings? If you answered yes to that question, this amount of money would be able to pay for a minimum of 33 years of retirement in every state classified as part of the Midwest. 

This information was pulled from a new GOBankingRates study analyzing how long $2 million in retirement savings could last in every U.S. state. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Even if Social Security runs out, $2 million is enough to fund a lengthy Midwest retirement.

The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Annual expenditures: $57,383
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Elkhart, Indiana, USA - August 24, 2014: View of the downtown of the city of Elkhart, in the State of Indiana.

Indiana

  • Annual expenditures: $54,859
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.5
  • National average: 33.3 years

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual expenditures: $54,319
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.8
  • National average: 33.3 years
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Annual expenditures: $52,095
  • Years $2 million will last: 38.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Kalamazoo Cityscape stock photo

Michigan

  • Annual expenditures: $55,460
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual expenditures: $57,263
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.9
  • National average: 33.3 years
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual expenditures: $53,477
  • Years $2 million will last: 37.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Annual expenditures: $55,761
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.

North Dakota

  • Annual expenditures: $55,340
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
High Angle View of Downtown Columbus Skyline featuring buildings and trees on Clear Day

Ohio

  • Annual expenditures: $57,023
  • Years $2 million will last: 35.1
  • National average: 33.3 years
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Annual expenditures: $55,460
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.1
  • National average: 33.3 years

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Annual expenditures: $59,666
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.5
  • National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

