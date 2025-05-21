If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the East Coast?

Just how long would $2 million in savings last on the East Coast if Social Security runs out?

The time horizon, according to a new GOBankingRates study, is largely ideal for retirees planning to retire later in life, such as around age 67 or older. On the low end, retirees would only get up to 22 years out of these funds, while the high end does not afford more than 36 years in this next chapter.

See More: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Take a look at how much this savings lasts for retirees on the East Coast.

Connecticut

Annual expenditures: $67,117

$67,117 Years $2 million will last: 29.8

29.8 National average: 33.3 years

Find Out: How To Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash

Explore Next: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

Delaware

Annual expenditures: $60,207

$60,207 Years $2 million will last: 33.2

33.2 National average: 33.3 years

That’s Interesting: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Florida

Annual expenditures: $61,529

$61,529 Years $2 million will last: 32.5

32.5 National average: 33.3 years

Georgia

Annual expenditures: $54,980

$54,980 Years $2 million will last: 36.4

36.4 National average: 33.3 years

Maine

Annual expenditures: $68,199

$68,199 Years $2 million will last: 29.3

29.3 National average: 33.3 years

Trending Now: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Maryland

Annual expenditures: $59,426

$59,426 Years $2 million will last: 33.7

33.7 National average: 33.3 years

Massachusetts

Annual expenditures: $88,268

$88,268 Years $2 million will last: 22.7

22.7 National average: 33.3 years

New Hampshire

Annual expenditures: $66,997

$66,997 Years $2 million will last: 29.9

29.9 National average: 33.3 years

Try This: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

New Jersey

Annual expenditures: $68,980

$68,980 Years $2 million will last: 29

29 National average: 33.3 years

New York

Annual expenditures: $74,147

$74,147 Years $2 million will last: 27

27 National average: 33.3 years

North Carolina

Annual expenditures: $58,645

$58,645 Years $2 million will last: 34.1

34.1 National average: 33.3 years

For You: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Rhode Island

Annual expenditures: $67,538

$67,538 Years $2 million will last: 29.6

29.6 National average: 33.3 years

South Carolina

Annual expenditures: $57,203

$57,203 Years $2 million will last: 35

35 National average: 33.3 years

Virginia

Annual expenditures: $60,387

$60,387 Years $2 million will last: 33.1

33.1 National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the East Coast?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.