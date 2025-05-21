Personal Finance

If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the East Coast?

May 21, 2025 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Just how long would $2 million in savings last on the East Coast if Social Security runs out

The time horizon, according to a new GOBankingRates study, is largely ideal for retirees planning to retire later in life, such as around age 67 or older. On the low end, retirees would only get up to 22 years out of these funds, while the high end does not afford more than 36 years in this next chapter.

See More: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Take a look at how much this savings lasts for retirees on the East Coast.

Yale University campus stock photo

Connecticut

  • Annual expenditures: $67,117
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.8
  • National average: 33.3 years

Find Out: How To Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash

Explore Next: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Annual expenditures: $60,207
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.2
  • National average: 33.3 years

That’s Interesting: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Miami Florida iStock

Florida

  • Annual expenditures: $61,529
  • Years $2 million will last: 32.5
  • National average: 33.3 years
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Annual expenditures: $54,980
  • Years $2 million will last: 36.4
  • National average: 33.3 years
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

Maine

  • Annual expenditures: $68,199
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.3
  • National average: 33.3 years

Trending Now: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Annual expenditures: $59,426
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.7
  • National average: 33.3 years
Weymouth is a city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts

  • Annual expenditures: $88,268
  • Years $2 million will last: 22.7
  • National average: 33.3 years
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Annual expenditures: $66,997
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.9
  • National average: 33.3 years

Try This: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual expenditures: $68,980
  • Years $2 million will last: 29
  • National average: 33.3 years
Albany skyline with autumn colored trees in the foreground and rolling, puffy clouds with a blue sky in the background.

New York

  • Annual expenditures: $74,147
  • Years $2 million will last: 27
  • National average: 33.3 years
Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

North Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $58,645
  • Years $2 million will last: 34.1
  • National average: 33.3 years

For You: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Victorian Style homes in Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual expenditures: $67,538
  • Years $2 million will last: 29.6
  • National average: 33.3 years
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Annual expenditures: $57,203
  • Years $2 million will last: 35
  • National average: 33.3 years
Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Annual expenditures: $60,387  
  • Years $2 million will last: 33.1
  • National average: 33.3 years

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index score for 2024 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2 million will last in each state by dividing $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate and its annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Social Security Runs Out, How Long Will $2 Million Last on the East Coast?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.