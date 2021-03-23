If Robots Are the Future, Shouldn’t You Be Investing in Them?

Artificial intelligence can already guess which ads consumers want to see on their mobile devices. It's just a sliver of what's in store with ETFs like the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ).

BOTZ seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

Additionally, BOTZ seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. The index itself captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries.

Fund benefits include:

High Growth Potential : BOTZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the ideation, design, creation, and application of programmable automated devices.

: BOTZ enables investors to access high growth potential through companies involved in the ideation, design, creation, and application of programmable automated devices. An Unconstrained Approach : The ETF's composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

: The ETF's composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme. ETF Efficiency : In a single trade, BOTZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the robotics and AI theme.

: In a single trade, BOTZ delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the robotics and AI theme. Strong Performance: BOTZ is up 115% the past year.

AI As a Wealth Generator?

According to a CNBC article, AI's capability "will create so much wealth that every adult in the United States could be paid $13,500 per year from its windfall as soon as 10 years from now." This forecast was offered by Sam Altman, co-founder and president of San Francisco-headquartered, artificial intelligence-focused nonprofit OpenAI.

“My work at OpenAI reminds me every day about the magnitude of the socioeconomic change that is coming sooner than most people believe,” Altman posted. “Software that can think and learn will do more and more of the work that people now do.”

AI is going to change a lot of things. The world is going to get phenomenally wealthy. I wrote about what I think will happen, and an idea for how we could change our economic system in light of it:https://t.co/UjH6IFa1AW — Sam Altman (@sama) March 16, 2021

In the meantime, BOTZ's top holding is showing just how strong investors believe in the growth potential of AI. ABB Ltd, which comprises about 8% of the fund's allocation, is up almost 100% the past year.

