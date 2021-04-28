If no deal reached on UK oil terminal strike, Brent loadings will stop-union

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Loadings of the Brent crude oil stream in the British North Sea, which underping the global Brent benchmark contract LCoc1, would stop in mid-May, if no deal is reached between the Unite union and the Shetland Islands Council employing them.

"We are hoping to get a resolution without strike action, but if we do need to take action it will have a major impact on the Sullom Voe Terminal. Our members on the tugs bring the tankers into port, and without them the tankers will not be able to be loaded or unloaded," Unite officer John Boland said.

"There is limited storage at Sullom Voe, so this could have an impact on production for the Brent and Ninian fields."

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

