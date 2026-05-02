If the Market Crashes, I'm Buying These 3 Stocks Before the Dust Settles

Key Points

Despite the chip industry’s best efforts, TSMC still handles about two-thirds of global silicon production.

Streaming outfit Roku continues to quietly march forward, further cementing its place in people’s living rooms.

Chip designer Arm Holdings has a bunch of revenue lined up that isn’t quite yet reportable.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

April's market rally may have fully unwound February's and March's sell-offs. However, between steep valuations and a mixed start to the first-quarter earnings season, at least some investors are rethinking things again. Another correction may well be the market's next order of business.

Don't sweat a steep sell-off too much. In fact, if a pullback is in the cards, it'll be a long-term buying opportunity.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's a closer look at three names to consider buying if any sweeping bearishness reels in the recent rallies that have made them overpriced for newcomers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

You're certainly familiar with chipmakers like Qualcomm and Nvidia. But did you know that semiconductor companies make little to none of their own silicon?

It's true! Most of them outsource this equipment- and labor-intensive work to third-party contract manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Indeed, despite the chip industry's efforts to wean itself from dependence on the company, Counterpoint Research says that TSMC alone still accounts for more than two-thirds of the global foundry business.

As long as demand for artificial intelligence processing chips remains insatiable, TSMC will thrive. That's why this ticker has made surprisingly consistent bullish progress since late 2022, when the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT started an AI hardware race.

There's nothing wrong with paying a premium for a quality stock. If you can hold out for the pullback that history says is coming sooner or later, though, this ticker's been a reliably good one to buy on a dip.

Roku

Streaming technology outfit Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) might be one of the market's best-kept secrets, as well as one of its most misunderstood names.

Yes, its fate and fortune are tethered to the streaming business's; the company also operates its own streaming channel. By and large, its role means it wins regardless of which streaming services are falling in and out of favor. You only need to look at last quarter's results to see it. Roku's Q1 revenue was up 22% year over year, driving a 27% improvement in gross profit.

People are now engaged with their streaming tech almost like they are with their mobile phones, which is a rather resilient relationship.

Arm Holdings

Finally, add Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) to your list of stocks to buy if a marketwide sell-off dials back some of its recent 70% run-up from its mid-March low. It's already peeled back some from its April 24 peak, but it's still priced at more than 100 times this year's projected profit of around $1.80 per share.

You may know it as just another chipmaker. However, it's distinctly different from Intel or Nvidia, in that -- until very recently -- it only designed chip architecture, and then licensed its power-efficient intellectual property out to chip designers like Apple, Nvidia, and Qualcomm.

Arm has recently made a number of major agreements, including deals with Meta Platforms and OpenAI, that aren't showing up on the top line yet. This is in addition to existing, ongoing agreements with Amazon, Alphabet's Google, and others. Its reportable business boom is brewing. However, patient investors might want to hold out for a better price.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 2, 2026.

James Brumley has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Roku, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.