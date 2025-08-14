If Mark Zuckerberg Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

Want a piece of the billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth? At this point, who wouldn’t? The 41-year-old co-founder of Meta Platforms is worth $248.1 billion, making him the third richest person in the world behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison according to Forbes. That number is only going up, especially since Meta introduced more AI features in 2024, causing a huge increase in the company’s stock price.

It seems like $100 to Mark Zuckerberg would be chump change, but what if he actually had to give it to every person in the United States? How much would his net worth decrease?

How Many People Are in America?

To calculate how much Zuckerberg’s net worth would drop, let’s first look at how many people live in the United States. Right now, Worldometer reports there are 347,290,834 living in the country. That’s a lot of $100 bills to give out, but spoiler: Zuckerberg has the money to do it and still have a lot left over.

How Much Money Would It Cost Zuckerberg?

Dishing out that many C-notes adds up. In order to give each person in the United States $100, Zuckerberg would end up spending $34,729,083,400. If that’s more commas than you’re used to seeing in your checking account, you’re not alone. Put simply, that figure is $34.7 billion. That number alone would rank No. 56 on Forbes billionaire list.

How Much Would Zuckerberg Have Left?

As we already know, paying each person in America $100 would cost Zuckerberg billions. However, you might be surprised at how much he has left. After the payout, he’d still have $213.4 billion. He would only drop one place on Forbes’ billionaire list, as Jeff Bezos would then be worth more than him at $236.8 billion.

To put that in perspective for most Americans, those with a bachelor’s degree earn $2.3 million on average in their lifetime, according to The Knowles Group. Even if Zuckerberg had to give us all $100, he’d still have more than 92,000 times what the average American with a bachelor’s degree earns in their lifetime. In the United States, $100 could easily cover a month’s phone bill, gas bill, water bill or most of an internet bill, according to This Old House. It seems like Zuckerberg could afford to give us all $100 and still live extremely lavishly, so here’s hoping he sends it.

