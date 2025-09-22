If Larry Ellison’s Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Get?

Financial records shattered on Sept. 10 when, for just a few hours, Elon Musk was no longer the richest human being on Earth.

Instead, Larry Ellison, co-founder of the tech giant Oracle, was the new wealthiest human being alive with a net worth of $383.2 billion, per CNN. This shift in massive riches came after Ellison, who is Oracle’s largest (individual) shareholder, saw his wealth grow by $89 billion when Oracle reported massive demand for its data center due to artificial intelligence (AI) usage, which in turn caused Oracle shares to gain by 43%.

While Musk eventually returned to the top spot by the end of the day with a net worth of $384.2 billion, for a few hours Ellison had amassed more wealth than anyone else in the world.

Check Out: If Bezos’ Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across the US, How Much Would We Get?

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Just How Much Is $383.2 Billion?

Having a hard time conceptualizing a dollar amount in the hundreds of billions? Try breaking it down like this: imagine how much of that staggering amount could be distributed evenly to every person in America.

As of Sept. 10, the population of the United States was 342.46 million, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Population Clock.” If the totality of Ellison’s net worth were to be distributed to every American on Sept. 10, each person would receive approximately $1,118.96.

That’s right — Ellision’s net worth was such that every American would be capable of receiving nearly $1,120.

To take that even one step further, Ellison had accumulated enough wealth on Sept. 10 so that every human on Earth — some 8.14 billion people — would receive a check for approximately $47.06, if Ellison’s hundreds of billions spread evenly to the entirety of the world’s human population.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Larry Ellison’s Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across America, How Much Money Would Every Person Get?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.