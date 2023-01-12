If Internet Titans Won't Turn Off the Data Vacuum, Who Will?

By Ryan Paterson, President of Unplugged

It’s been nearly half a decade since the Cambridge Analytica scandal showed the damage tech companies are capable of achieving through misusing user data. While the controversy sparked a tipping point in public concern on internet data privacy, what progress has been made since?

Some legislation to fortify user data has gone into effect around the world, like the EU’s GDPR regulations, but enforcing these sweeping changes has proven to be challenging. Pushing irresponsible data collectors to be more forthcoming with their practices can even backfire, causing companies to adopt stealthier collection practices to circumvent regulations.

But protecting user data is essential to shield the integrity of the internet and its users, especially as it barrels toward immersive, all-encompassing experiences like Web3 and connected devices. Going into 2023, companies who find creative ways to do that will undoubtedly expand their pools of investors. That’s especially true as retail investors—who care much more about data privacy than institutions—become a larger share of the broader investor pool thanks to the rise of Robinhood and crypto.

Data collection’s vicious circle

Everyday internet users list data privacy as a chief concern, but these concerns seem incompatible with the unfathomable growth of repeated major privacy violators like TikTok. That’s not to say there is a cognitive dissonance between the desire for privacy and internet trends, but that data privacy and surveillance can feel like issues too big to solve on an individual level.

In a sense, websites and companies collecting our data have become intrinsically linked to how we use the internet, a sort of unspoken Rousseau-esque social and technological contract.

Data collection is usually seen as benign or normal to most people, since there is nothing particularly threatening about getting targeted ads for a new toaster. As such, this mundanity allows data collection further to embed itself into all aspects of online operations. But anyone that is keenly aware of data privacy can see the slippery slope of data tracking in a more nefarious case. And it’s not something that opting out of cookies can stop.

Scandals regarding data collection continue to pop up, so blaming one single source for mishandling user privacy is seemingly pointless. This is especially true when considering that data privacy violations are not confined to the private sector, but to governments as well. Data collection is incredibly beneficial for business and surveillance, but the benefits become murky when it comes at the expense of infringing on individual rights to privacy.

Selling data to the highest bidder

User data doesn’t just sit in a safe, untouched by outside interference. For private and government entities, many components of this data offer a wealth of insights to monetize or surveil. Though many consumers are conscious of data being used for commercial purposes and don’t necessarily oppose it, the opacity of what data aspects are taken raises real concern.

For instance, location tracking has immense value for both private companies and governmental bodies. But having access to such high levels of oversight on the whereabouts of private citizens sparks the most backlash and controversy when misuse is discovered. The controversy only compounds when law enforcement gets involved.

Because data sales are not properly communicated to everyday users apart from incomprehensible permission pop-ups, it’s difficult to keep track of what aspects are made available for outsiders to purchase.

Undoubtedly, this data exchange has raised alarms among larger regulators and commissions across the world, including the United States Federal Trade Commission. But even with regulatory bodies making commitments to combat the illegal sales and usage of sensitive information, enforcing these rules has proven to be difficult. This rings especially true in countries where governmental bodies have something to gain from acquiring user data.

Become proactively protective

While legislation gets drafted and debated globally, a marketplace for those taking proactive action to fortify their data privacy already exists. The data protection market is expected to grow to over $25 billion in value by 2029, opening a wide window of opportunity for developers and companies to step in while regulators catch up.

This number has the potential to grow when accounting for Web3 developments and the key players involved in it. Internet use is only rising, and its next phase is being championed by tech giants who already have an interest in further data collection. As usage goes up, the internet’s ecosystems become more all-engrossing.

Metaverse development is a crucial facet of Web3, though it is still emerging and platforms are far from being fully operational. But the vision of a Metaverse-centered internet aims to digitize all aspects of an individual’s lifestyle–from work, to commerce, to entertainment. An immersive existence like this sounds enticing, and it’s easy to see how a free-to-use Web3 environment can easily scale to siphon even more user data without consent.

Developers on the forefront of creating Web3 and Metaverse experiences can be proactive on data protection while the market is still in its infancy. By tapping into data protection, projects can be at the forefront of tech development to create more equitable and transparent connected environments.

Data privacy remains a key issue of our collective internet experience, and its sheer magnitude makes it hard to grapple with. As developments on new connected experiences continue, now is the time for those creating new and worthwhile platforms to consider cutting the data vacuum cord. While the systemic change to address the right to data privacy may be slow, innovative projects can step up to lead by example.

About the Author

Ryan Paterson is the President of Unplugged. Prior to taking the reins at Unplugged, Ryan served as the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of IST Research, from 2008 – 2020, supporting customers around the globe. He successfully exited IST Research with a sale of the company in September of 2020. Ryan also served two tours at the Defense Advanced Research Agency (DARPA), and 12 years in the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

