If I Were Applying for Social Security in 2025, I'd Do These 3 Things ASAP

Applying for Social Security isn't just an exciting milestone; it's an important strategic decision that will determine how much money you get from the program. You want everything to go smoothly so you can get as much as possible and start receiving checks promptly.

To pull this off, you need to lay some groundwork before you even get to the application form. Here are the three things I would do right now if I were applying for Social Security in 2025.

1. Create a my Social Security account

Your my Social Security account enables you to do a bunch of important things related to your benefits, including:

Apply for Social Security retirement benefits

View your earnings record

Estimate your benefit at various claiming ages

Estimate your spousal benefit if you're married

Add and update your direct deposit information

Change your address when necessary

It's possible to do all these things over the phone or at a local field office, but then you have to deal with appointments and wait times. Using your my Social Security account is much faster, plus you won't have to worry about getting flagged for possible fraud under the new Social Security ID verification rules.

The initial account setup will take a little time because you have to answer some questions, like the company you have your mortgage through, to prove you're you. Once that's done, you'll be able to set up a username and password you can use for future logins.

2. Choose my best claiming age

The benefit estimator tool in your my Social Security account can help you determine the best age for you to sign up at. You'll see estimates for what you'll receive at every age between 62 and 70 -- when you qualify for your maximum benefit.

You'll notice that every month you delay increases your checks a little bit, but that doesn't mean delaying Social Security until 70 is the right call for everyone. Those with short life expectancies, for example, may get a larger lifetime benefit by applying as soon as possible. Others may have no choice but to claim early because they don't have any other income sources to help them cover their expenses.

If neither of those issues apply to you, delaying Social Security may give you your largest lifetime benefit. You can estimate this lifetime benefit by multiplying the monthly benefit you'd qualify for at 70 by 12 and then by the number of years you expect to claim checks. Compare this to your estimated lifetime benefit for other claiming ages to see which would give you the most money overall.

3. Familiarize myself with the rules about claiming

You can apply for Social Security up to four months before you plan to receive checks. But things are a little complicated for those who plan to claim benefits as soon as they turn 62. You don't actually become eligible for benefits until you've been 62 for an entire month. The Social Security Administration says that if you were born on any day other than the 1st or 2nd of a month, you're not considered 62 for that whole month.

So, for example, if you turn 62 on June 3, 2025, you'd be eligible for your first benefit in July 2025. But the Social Security Administration pays benefits in the month after they're due, so you wouldn't see any money until August 2025. It's important to understand this so you don't run short on cash while you're waiting for your checks to start.

Applying early is generally a good idea because it gives you plenty of time to sort out any possible issues that could arise with your application. Make sure you have all the documentation you need in advance so you don't have to go hunting for it in the middle of your application.

If you have any questions during the application process or before, reach out to the Social Security Administration for clarification. You can do this by phone or by visiting a local field office.

