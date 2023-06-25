If I Owned Only 1 Green Energy Stock, This Would Be It

It's great that we can diversify our portfolios across industries and even within our favorite sectors. But what if you could own only one stock in a certain area, like renewable energy? This is a growing and dynamic sector, but it's been hard to pick winners and avoid losers. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) are their highest-conviction clean energy stocks to own.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 15, 2023. The video was published on June 25, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and First Solar. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable and First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

