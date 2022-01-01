If I had to Pick 1 Stock to Invest in for the Next 5 Years It Would Be This One -- Chegg

"Typically, I prefer to hold a basket of stocks rather than just one. However, if I was forced to hold only one stock for the next five years, it would be Chegg (NYSE: CHGG)."

In this segment from "The Five," recorded on Dec. 14, Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian (quoted above) highlights Chegg's competitive advantages as an education technology company and discusses why it would be the one stock he would own for the next five years.

10 stocks we like better than Chegg

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chegg wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Parkev Tatevosian: Sure, Trevor. Like Connor mentioned, the interest rates and changing environment will hurt growth stocks. However, the one stock that I would pick to invest in for the next five years is actually a growth stock. I guess I'm not being influenced by rising interest rates either. The one stock I would buy and moat for the next five years is an education technology company, Chegg, ticker symbol CHGG. It's a services company primarily for college students. The most popular subscription costs $15 per month, and it gives students access to step-by-step solutions to concepts they would find in their curricula. They actually have 70 million pieces of this kind of proprietary content. Huge moat there in terms of their competitors. They have the best kind of content and the deepest level of content. That's what students subscribe for is to get access to that content. Revenue is growing and operating profits are expanding. However, the stock fell by almost 50 percent after its earnings report November 2nd. It's now trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 24, the lowest going back all the way to 2018. College enrollment is way down this semester. Students were not enthusiastic about returning to in-person learning as colleges brought back classes in person. I already own the stock considering adding to my position. One of the reasons I wanted to touch on that operating profits are expanding so wisely is this content that they create, it lasts for several years and could potentially last for decades. For instance, I'm a university professor, I teach intermediate corporate finance, and I teach the dividend discount model every semester. It's the same dividend discount model. I might change the numbers a bit, but it's the same process. Chegg will have step-by-step solution examples on how to solve the dividend discount model questions. Once one student asks that question, it gets answered by the subject matter expert. That piece of content is there for decades for students to keep learning on. They spend the money on the content one time, and it lasts for long term. That's causing operating profits margins to expand rapidly.

Parkev Tatevosian owns Chegg. The Motley Fool recommends Chegg. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.