If I Had $5,000 to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), I'd Put It in This Stock

Key Points

Alphabet controls every part of its AI stack, from hardware to software, which has helped it scale more efficiently.

The tech giant has seen excellent growth in top-line revenue, Google Cloud, and the number of Gemini users.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

If you want to get more AI exposure in your portfolio, there's a wide range of options available. You have the hardware makers, starting with market leader Nvidia. AI infrastructure companies, including Emcor Group, provide the data centers and components needed to train large language models (LLMs). There are also AI software companies and businesses at every layer of the AI stack.

Or, you could invest in a company that does it all with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google. While I'm bullish on several AI companies, Alphabet is the one I'd choose if I were putting $5,000 into one stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A full-stack AI approach

Alphabet is a rarity in the tech world, as it controls its entire AI stack. It has its own AI data centers and is in the expansion process, with projected capital expenditures of $175 billion to $185 billion in 2026. The company develops Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), custom AI accelerator chips that Google has been using since 2015. It has its own AI model, Gemini, and easy distribution of AI tools through Google's existing businesses.

This full-stack approach arguably puts Alphabet in the best position among AI companies. It can better control costs, avoid dependence on other companies, and optimize its TPUs for the Gemini model. This approach has allowed Alphabet to improve efficiency while scaling up. Case in point, it lowered Gemini serving costs by 78% in 2025.

Impressive growth

Alphabet is also coming off a very successful 2025. Revenue was up 15% year-over-year to $402.8 billion, which is a good increase for a company that's already a tech giant. Google Cloud outperformed, with revenue from that segment jumping 34% to $58.7 billion. Google Cloud also has a $240 billion revenue backlog, indicating that there's strong demand for Google's enterprise AI infrastructure.

On the consumer side, Gemini 3 is a significant step forward that puts Google's AI assistant on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reported last month that the Gemini app has 750 million monthly users. Through a partnership with Apple, Gemini will also help power the Siri voice assistant on Apple devices.

Reasonably priced

I wouldn't say it's cheap to invest in Alphabet stock, but it also doesn't have the kind of sky-high valuation seen with many AI companies. Shares trade at 28 times earnings as of March 9, lower than the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, which trades at 36 times earnings.

When you're investing a large amount of money, like $5,000, growth potential and risk management are both important factors to consider. Alphabet provides a solid balance between the two, with its AI stack driving growth and the many profitable businesses in its umbrella providing security for shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, EMCOR Group, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.