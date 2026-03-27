If I Had $10,000 to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Right Now, I'd Split It Between These 3 Stocks

Key Points

Nvidia offers a comprehensive suite of hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence development.

Palantir's ability to parse large volumes of messy data to produce insights for governments and enterprises makes it a unique player in the SaaS space.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the ultimate pick-and-shovel vendor for advanced AI chip manufacturing.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

While no single company owns the entire artificial intelligence (AI) technology stack, if you want exposure to a wide swath of it, you may want to add Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) to your portfolio.

Between them, these hypergrowth companies are riding the tailwinds fueling the computing, application, and manufacturing layers of the AI revolution. Splitting a $10,000 investment evenly among them represents a balanced approach to capitalize on the tech trends that will define the next decade -- without chasing momentum in any particular narrative.

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1. Nvidia

While Nvidia is primarily known for its graphics processing unit (GPU) designs, the company is actually far more than just a hardware vendor. It has quietly built an end-to-end platform for generative AI development.

Nvidia's chips handle the heavy data processing required for AI training and inference. But another key structural moat stems from the company's CUDA software platform, which provides a powerful suite of tools for programming its GPUs to handle specific tasks.

Because software built using CUDA only runs on Nvidia's hardware, its customers get locked into its ecosystem; the costs that come with transitioning to an alternative GPU provider are high, and developers favor CUDA because it's a system they know well.

Another factor that separates Nvidia from its rivals is the web of strategic partnerships it has woven. For example, it works with Nokia to embed 6G and AI-powered radio networks into telecom platforms -- mitigating the overreliance on cloud outsourcing by allowing carriers to process real-time data on traffic at the network edge.

With Lumentum, Nvidia secures high-speed optical components to keep AI data centers running around the clock with low latency.

Lastly, Palantir and Nvidia are marrying their respective hardware and software architectures directly into corporate and government platforms as organizations race to transform raw data into production-ready models inside enterprise workflows.

These alliances are not marketing gimmicks. Rather, they have the potential to multiply the value of every chip Nvidia sells. AI hyperscalers can rest assured that when they procure additional Nvidia GPU clusters, they are effectively buying industry-leading silicon in addition to a network of suppliers purpose-built for the AI infrastructure era.

This full-stack approach demonstrates Nvidia's competitive edge -- and the benefits of that edge are still compounding.

2. Palantir

While Nvidia's technology powers the data centers where AI tools are being developed, Palantir's software suite makes such applications useful to decision-makers. The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) excels in synthesizing disparate information from other databases, spreadsheets, and classified networks into a single source of truth called an ontology. Ontologies are detailed visualizations that allow their users to query and model scenarios in real time.

Most similar tools offered by legacy enterprise software developers require engineering teams to constantly monitor and hone the plumbing, keeping data workflows intact. By contrast, Palantir's ontologies are programmed to update themselves automatically. Given the impacts that policy changes, geopolitical discussions, or macroeconomic indicators can have on any type of business, government agency, or military, it's easy to see why Palantir AIP has become such a mission-critical platform.

Validations of Palantir AIP are on full display in two very different realities. On the battlefield, the company's Gotham and Maven Smart System platforms are in heavy use by U.S. and allied forces. Users can feed satellite imagery, drone signals, and logistics details into the system to build optimal trade routes or assess supply chain risks more efficiently compared to rival software suites.

In the private sector, AIP is also embedded in the workflows of many Fortune 500 companies. Manufacturers are using the platform to predict parts shortages before a supplier flags a delay. Banks can use it to more easily spot anomalies in trading patterns across enormous volumes of transaction data. Hospital networks can better optimize work schedules and drug inventories by cross-referencing patient flows, staffing rosters, and regulatory constraints into one digestible view.

Palantir's competitive advantage does not come from offering flashy widgets to consumers. Rather, AIP's strength is its reliability under real-world operational pressure. In turn, its clients are willing to pay premium prices for its solutions because the available alternatives would be slower and more costly in the long run.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Behind the headline names that design AI chips sits the company that actually builds them. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing operates the world's largest and most advanced chip foundries, churning out the silicon for Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs, Advanced Micro Devices' accelerators, and Broadcom's custom ASICs.

It's best to think of Taiwan Semi as a pickax seller during a gold rush. Every new AI chipset and each custom silicon project from the hyperscalers ultimately lands in TSMC's production facilities. The company's foundry capacity utilization is, in many ways, a barometer for the entire AI infrastructure industry.

As demand for processing power suitable for AI inference workloads accelerates, Taiwan Semi will continue to benefit regardless of whether Nvidia, AMD, or an in-house chip from a start-up wins the design contest. Similar to the level of dominance that Nvidia and Palantir have achieved in their respective end markets, customers are paying TSMC top dollar for its capabilities, as the alternative solution of building their own fabs is simply too costly, time-consuming, and technically fraught.

Taiwan Semi's scale and its long track record of continuous process improvements have created a flywheel that is virtually impossible to replicate. In the AI infrastructure supercycle, TSMC is proving that the shovels are just as valuable as the gold itself.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Lumentum, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.