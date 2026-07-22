If I Could Tell Every Nervous Investor 1 Thing About the Stock Market Right Now, It's This

Key Points

The S&P 500 index has always made it through various adverse situations to reach new highs.

Perhaps no behaviorial factor matters more to stock market success than keeping a long-term mindset.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produced a double-digit total return in 2023, 2024, and 2025. And so far in 2026, the benchmark has climbed 9% (as of July 20).

But investors are on edge. Whether it's ongoing geopolitical turmoil, rising federal debt, or potential disruption from artificial intelligence, it's a challenge not to be nervous.

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Here's what I would tell these investors right now.

Time is on your side

Throughout history, there has never been a shortage of reasons for investors to worry. The list of headwinds includes recessionary scenarios, surging inflation, rising interest rates, a global pandemic, rapid technological advancements, and even war.

The best investors were the ones that didn't abandon their long-term plans, no matter what event came up. The market, as represented by the S&P 500, has always recovered from any corrections or bear markets to eventually reach new all-time highs.

If you're full of fear, uncertainty, and doubt these days, remember to always maintain a time horizon that is measured in decades, not months or quarters. This mindset supports wealth creation in the stock market, and it helps to keep things in perspective.

Don't try to move in and out of the stock market in an effort to avoid any adverse conditions. Instead, focus relentlessly on owning high-quality stocks in a diversified portfolio. This will help lead to a favorable outcome.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.