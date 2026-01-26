If I Could Only Own 1 Stock, Here's What It Would Be

At any given time, I have about 40 to 45 stocks in my portfolio, but not all of them are companies I'd be comfortable owning all by themselves. However, in this video, Tyler Crowe joins me to discuss a couple of stocks that we'd be confident in holding if we were only allowed to own a single stock.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 22, 2026. The video was published on Jan 23, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Markel Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Markel Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Markel Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Markel Group, and Realty Income. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Markel Group, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Markel Group, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.