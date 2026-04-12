Key Points

Growth investors are losing enthusiasm around big tech stocks as AI infrastructure budgets balloon.

The macro environment is clouded by uncertainties around interest rate policy and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

One data center stock sticks out as a winner from the AI capex supercycle, despite a shaky macro picture.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

There is no shortage of shocking storylines shaping the stock market narrative for 2026. From hyperscaler capital expenditures to rate vigilance from the Federal Reserve and energy-driven inflation from the Iran conflict, choosing a single artificial intelligence (AI) stock worthy of a long-term investment requires ruthless clarity.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) stands out as one of the biggest winners from my perspective. The company does not simply supply components and services to the infrastructure boom. Nebius operationalizes the entire AI stack in real time -- delivering resilience where legacy solutions inherit fragility. Nebius is a business that is purpose-built to turn macro headwinds into secular tailwinds.

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The hyperscaler capex cycle has a hidden multiplier

Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Oracle are not just writing billion-dollar checks for more chips and server racks. Each of these companies is furiously sprinting to produce usable intelligence at a global scale.

Nebius benefits here by providing a ready-made, full-stack environment featuring graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters, specialized cloud infrastructure, and comprehensive developer toolkits, enabling these massive capital outlays to generate revenue from day one rather than several quarters down the road. This model, known as the neocloud, compresses timelines between spending and output. This accelerates the flow of hyperscaler budgets, creating a virtuous loop of utilization, output, and reinvestment that incumbent data center players crave.

In a scenario where capex eventually normalizes, the company that accelerates return on investment without exhausting its own balance sheet emerges as an indispensable partner. That's precisely the position Nebius has carved out.

Geopolitical insulation during periods of volatility and instability

The Iran War is not an abstract headline. The situation has fueled volatility in oil markets and created bottlenecks around maritime logistics routes. These risks have exposed operations with single-region concentration.

Nebius navigates this trap entirely through its multi-continent data center architecture spanning stable European hubs and North American expansion. This geographic breadth is a structural hedge that keeps AI infrastructure online when others, such as sovereign buildouts in the Middle East, face potential interruption.

Through Nebius, investors are more aligned with the upside of the capex supercycle without a discount applied to geopolitical risk. Against the uncertain climate of 2026, Nebius' built-in insulation is a feature that keeps its business compounding.

Quicker cash conversion during high-interest-rate environments

A few months ago, many economists seemed to think that further interest rate reductions were on the horizon. But amid a tough employment market and lingering inflation, the Fed has adopted a more measured path. For the time being, capital remains expensive, and business models that demand high upfront costs before distant payoffs are being punished.

Nebius is unique because the company layers high-margin services -- advanced data pipelines, simulation environments, and training orchestration -- directly on top of its data center infrastructure. This dynamic accelerates hyperscaler contracts into recurring revenue streams rather than waiting for utilization curves to start bending. The result is an asymmetric risk-reward profile: Nebius gains full participation in exploding AI demand, yet boasts a flexible capital structure when the macroeconomy tightens.

Nebius is not an obvious big tech name that everyone already has in their mental portfolio. The company is engineering a bridge between trillion-dollar infrastructure ambitions and actual production-ready intelligence. In a year defined by unrelenting budget spend from big tech colliding with stubborn interest rates and distant geopolitical tensions, Nebius is one stock that refuses to bend.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.