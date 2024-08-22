If I Could Buy 1 AI Stock, This Is It - Especially Ahead of Q2 Earnings

As the world increasingly leans on artificial intelligence (AI), demand for the technology continues to grow, undeterred by macro headwinds. AI solutions providers are poised to capitalize on this surge - and within the AI space, Nvidia (NVDA), a leader in AI hardware and software solutions, is my top pick. That's especially true as Nvidia gears up to release its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

With companies across multiple industries investing billions in AI infrastructure, Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are becoming central to this development. As a result, investor sentiment around Nvidia has soared, pushing the stock up nearly 20% in just two weeks. The optimism reflects investors’ confidence that Nvidia will continue to deliver solid revenue and earnings on the back of its dominant position in AI chips.

Investors aren’t the only ones who are enthusiastic about Nvidia’s potential. Analysts are also actively endorsing Nvidia stock ahead of the Q2 print, expecting the company to exceed market expectations.

While the upcoming earnings will offer more insights into the robustness of AI demand, higher spending on AI will solidify Nvidia’s position in the sector and could potentially propel the stock to new heights.

Q2 Earnings: A Crucial Catalyst

Nvidia's financial performance has been nothing short of stellar, driven by a surge in demand for its advanced AI chips. With Q2 on the horizon, the company is poised to report another impressive quarter, driven by a continued rise in the adoption of its AI products.

The company’s management expects to deliver a total revenue of approximately $28 billion for the quarter. This indicates that Nvidia’s top line will more than double from the prior-year quarter. This bullish forecast is supported by anticipated sequential growth across all market segments, particularly within the Data Center division, which has seen remarkable expansion.

In Q1, Nvidia's Data Center revenue surged by an astounding 427% year-over-year, fueled by robust demand for the NVIDIA Hopper GPU computing platform. During the Q1 earnings call, Nvidia's leadership highlighted growing interest in the Hopper platform for Q2, with demand expected to outpace supply.

The Hopper platform’s appeal is broad, drawing interest from major cloud service providers (CSPs) who are projected to drive a significant portion of Q2's Data Center revenue. Moreover, this segment's growth is not confined to CSPs alone. It’s worth noting that generative AI’s application has extended to consumer internet companies, enterprises, automotive companies, and sovereign AI. This has created several burgeoning end markets for Nvidia worth billions.

Nvidia also began sampling the H200 in Q1, with production and shipments slated for Q2. The H200, which significantly bolsters the inference performance of its predecessor, the H100, is expected to boost demand in the forthcoming quarters.

Given Nvidia's commanding position in the AI sector and the persistent demand for its GPUs, the company is on track for substantial revenue growth. This growth, coupled with margin expansion, is set to significantly enhance its earnings per share (EPS). Analysts forecast Q2 EPS to reach $0.59, marking a 136% year-over-year increase. With solid business momentum and expanding margins, Nvidia is well-positioned to exceed earnings expectations once again.

Nvidia Stock Could Hit New Highs

Given the impressive revenue and earnings forecasts, Nvidia stock is poised for a potential surge. If the company exceeds the high expectations set by analysts and provides solid guidance, it could push Nvidia’s share price to new 52-week highs. This optimism is supported by Nvidia’s continued leadership in AI, expansion into emerging markets, new product launches, and ongoing innovations.

For long-term investors, Nvidia is undoubtedly a compelling investment opportunity. The company's robust portfolio of end-to-end solutions — including advanced computing, networking technologies, and full-stack software — combined with its AI expertise and an extensive network of partners establishes a strong investment case. Nvidia's ability to provide comprehensive solutions in the AI space positions it as a top player in the industry.

Analysts are highly optimistic about Nvidia’s stock ahead of the Q2 earnings report. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” with 34 out of 39 analysts in coverage giving NVDA their highest rating.

This consensus rating reflects a positive sentiment toward Nvidia, indicating confidence in its potential to deliver robust financial results in Q2 that could very well drive its stock to new highs.

Wall Street's average price target for NVDA stock is $141.65, indicating a potential upside of about 13.6% ahead of Q2 earnings.

