If History Is Any Guide, This Is What Happens Next for the Crypto Market

Key Points

July tends to be a positive month for most crypto majors.

The current conditions are still quite bearish across a handful of macro and sentiment metrics.

Betting on the crypto bear market to end in July is probably a mistake.

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June has been painful for crypto holders. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) collapsed 19% in just the 30 days ended June 26, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have all fallen sharply in the same span.

But beneath this sharp decline, the crypto market's calendar has a couple of quirks worth knowing about right now. Let's take a look at what history says about what comes next.

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What usually happens in crypto during the summer

The next few weeks could be better for holders than the past few, though seasonality alone can't be a good investment thesis.

Bitcoin's median June return is 2.5%, with half of the Junes in the past 10 years finishing positive. July usually sees a bit of a seasonal pop with a median return of 8.1%, making it the strongest summer month. But August cooled off in seven of the past 10 Augusts, and September has also been a down month in six of the past 10 instances.

Given that Bitcoin tends to lead the crypto sector, investors should generally expect any midsummer reprieve to be short-lived. Altcoins tend to amplify whatever Bitcoin does, and even major names like Ethereum, Solana, and XRP are highly influenced by its price action, though they do show some minor differences in their own seasonality patterns.

For instance, July has historically been an extremely positive month for XRP, and even more so for Solana, even in years when Bitcoin was in a downtrend at the same time. Those bounces also happened for both coins, even when crypto was in a bear market like now, suggesting there could be some relief for holders coming soon.

Why this July might not cooperate

This July might see a disruption of the old script. Three things in particular are getting in the way.

First, inflation. The May Consumer Price Index (CPI), the broad measure of how fast prices are rising, hit 4.2% annualized, the hottest reading in more than three years and roughly twice the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The Iran conflict has pushed energy prices higher, and resolving it may take time. This means the Fed may hike interest rates, which would constrain liquidity in the financial system -- and that's typically very detrimental to crypto assets.

Second, there's a new Federal Reserve chair, which is adding doubt to the situation. Kevin Warsh held his first meeting on June 17, during which the committee left the benchmark rate unchanged. But the dot plot, which charts each Fed member's projections for the interest rate, showed that nine of 18 members favored a hike before year-end.

What's more, Warsh declined to submit his own data point for the dot plot. This itself is a signal about how he would like to manage the market's expectations; many expect that his disposition will be toward providing investors with fewer hints about the Fed's future actions, which could increase volatility.

The third factor is sentiment. The crypto market has been in a state of extreme fear and pessimism for months now. Nobody expects things to improve at the moment, which is encouraging investors to allocate their capital elsewhere.

So, the seasonality data may not be predictive of what happens in the crypto market, as it's almost certainly not strong enough on its own to overcome a hawkish central bank, war-driven inflation, and a sector deep in a bear market slump. If you're brave, that means the door is currently wide open to buy the dip on the crypto majors -- just be aware that there could very easily be another leg down in the market, and July might not turn out as many are hoping.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.