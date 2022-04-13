Markets
FUBO

If fuboTV Can Do This 1 Thing, I Will Buy More Shares

Contributor
Parkev Tatevosian The Motley Fool
Published

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has impressed me by rapidly increasing subscribers and revenue. The cable TV alternative is not the only streaming provider of live TV, but it's competing well against giants in the field.

The aforementioned positives were enough for me to buy a few shares of fuboTV. However, before I add to my position and make it a more considerable holding in my portfolio, I will need to see fuboTV do this one thing.

Father and son watching sports on TV

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue minus expenses needs to return a positive number

The company is generating massive losses on the bottom line. Revenue and subscriber growth are easier to achieve if you are pricing your services below your cost of production. Any of my readers could go to an Apple Store today, buy a brand-new iPhone 13 for $700, and proceed to sell it for $500. In fact, you might be able to generate millions or billions in sales following that strategy. That's an exaggerated example, but it highlights the point: fuboTV is offering too much service at too little a price.

It needs to pay content providers for the rights to stream programming for its customers. Subscriber-related expenses are fuboTV's most considerable costs. In its most recent quarter, they made up 93.5% of revenue. Overall, fuboTV has reported a net loss on the bottom line for four consecutive years.

So what's the one thing I want to see fuboTV achieve before I buy more shares? Raise pricing on its services without experiencing substantial deceleration in subscriber growth. Not just for one quarter, but I want to see this play out for four to six quarters.

In the year ended Dec. 31, fuboTV had 1.3 million subscribers, an increase of 140% from the year before. I would be thrilled if fuboTV could raise prices sufficiently to stem losses on the bottom line and still grow subscribers by 50% year over year.

FUBO Net Income (Quarterly) Chart

FUBO net income (quarterly). Data by YCharts.

The company operates in a growing market that benefits from the tailwind of consumers cutting the cord and switching to streaming. On top of that, fuboTV grew 2.75 times faster than its market in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That suggests it could increase prices meaningfully yet still achieve solid customer growth.

The stock is cheap for a reason

Getting the company on a more sustainable footing will do more to induce me to purchase additional shares than a stock price that keeps falling. Many investors might share that opinion considering that the stock is down a whopping 83% from its high reached in late 2021. Incredibly, fuboTV is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.2, down from its peak of nearly 20. The business model has not changed much since then; the company is still growing fast and losing money on the bottom line. Instead, the market has quickly shunned unprofitable growth stocks as inflation rears its head and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

FUBO PS Ratio Chart

FUBO P/S ratio. Data by YCharts.

Regardless, the proliferation of consumers switching to streaming services is one of my favorite long-term trends to invest in. And fuboTV has what the viewing public wants; it would be reasonable to ask consumers to pay a little more for its services. If the company can do that, it can count me as a more significant shareholder in the future.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian owns Apple and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular