If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Townsquare Media Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Townsquare Media has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Townsquare Media's EPS grew from US$0.43 to US$1.20, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 177%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Townsquare Media remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$444m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:TSQ Earnings and Revenue History August 30th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Townsquare Media.

Are Townsquare Media Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Townsquare Media shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Scott Schatz, the Executive Vice President of Finance of the company, paid US$13k for shares at around US$13.00 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Townsquare Media.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Townsquare Media bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$15m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 10% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Townsquare Media To Your Watchlist?

Townsquare Media's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Townsquare Media deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Townsquare Media (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Townsquare Media isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

