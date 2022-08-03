If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Taitron Components Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Taitron Components has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Taitron Components shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 18% to 25% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:TAIT Earnings and Revenue History August 3rd 2022

Taitron Components isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$23m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Taitron Components Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Taitron Components will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Taitron Components is a very small company, with a market cap of only US$23m. That means insiders only have US$11m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Taitron Components with market caps under US$200m is about US$768k.

Taitron Components' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$226k in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Taitron Components Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Taitron Components' strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Taitron Components is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Taitron Components (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Although Taitron Components certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

