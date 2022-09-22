If EPS Growth Is Important To You, OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is OP Bancorp Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that OP Bancorp's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of OP Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for OP Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 47% to US$88m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGM:OPBK Earnings and Revenue History September 22nd 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for OP Bancorp?

Are OP Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The US$755k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$4.0m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about OP Bancorp'sfuture. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Ock Kim who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.0m, paying US$12.90 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for OP Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$39m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 22% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is OP Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, OP Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for OP Bancorp (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of OP Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

