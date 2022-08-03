If EPS Growth Is Important To You, ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is ON Semiconductor Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, ON Semiconductor has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of ON Semiconductor shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 13% to 29% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:ON Earnings and Revenue History August 3rd 2022

Are ON Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell ON Semiconductor shares in the last year. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, Gregory Waters, bought a whopping US$769k worth of shares, paying about US$45.26 per share, on average. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that ON Semiconductor insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$315m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is ON Semiconductor Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ON Semiconductor's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest ON Semiconductor belongs near the top of your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if ON Semiconductor is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

