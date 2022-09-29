If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Meritage Homes with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Meritage Homes Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Meritage Homes' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Meritage Homes' EPS skyrocketed from US$14.89 to US$24.76, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 66%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Meritage Homes shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 22% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:MTH Earnings and Revenue History September 29th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Meritage Homes' future EPS 100% free.

Are Meritage Homes Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Meritage Homes insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$52m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Is Meritage Homes Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Meritage Homes' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Meritage Homes' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Meritage Homes (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

