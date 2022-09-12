If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Medallion Financial with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Medallion Financial Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Medallion Financial's EPS went from US$0.063 to US$2.49 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Medallion Financial's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Medallion Financial shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 24% to 57%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:MFIN Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

Medallion Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$190m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Medallion Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While Medallion Financial insiders did net US$23k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$285k, a much higher figure. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider David Orr for US$116k worth of shares, at about US$7.41 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Medallion Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$40m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Medallion Financial To Your Watchlist?

Medallion Financial's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Medallion Financial deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Medallion Financial (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Medallion Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

