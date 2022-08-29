If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Herc Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Herc Holdings has grown EPS by 47% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Herc Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:HRI Earnings and Revenue History August 29th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Herc Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Herc Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Herc Holdings insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$38m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 1.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Herc Holdings with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.6m.

Herc Holdings offered total compensation worth US$5.6m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Herc Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Herc Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Herc Holdings certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Herc Holdings.

