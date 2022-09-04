If EPS Growth Is Important To You, DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide DT Midstream with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

DT Midstream's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. DT Midstream has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$3.27 to US$3.44, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 5.3%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for DT Midstream remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.5% to US$877m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:DTM Earnings and Revenue History September 4th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for DT Midstream.

Are DT Midstream Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite some DT Midstream insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was US$144k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Peter Tumminello for US$164k worth of shares, at about US$54.80 per share.

Recent insider purchases of DT Midstream stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like DT Midstream, the median CEO pay is around US$8.4m.

The DT Midstream CEO received US$6.5m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is DT Midstream Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, DT Midstream is a growing business, which is encouraging. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. All things considered, DT Midstream is certainly displaying its merits and is worthy of taking research to the next step. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for DT Midstream that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

