If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Centene (NYSE:CNC) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Centene (NYSE:CNC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Centene's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Impressively, Centene's EPS catapulted from US$1.24 to US$3.25, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 163%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Centene's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Centene achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$130b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:CNC Earnings and Revenue History August 17th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Centene's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Centene Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Centene insiders spent a staggering US$1.7m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Knowing this, Centene will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Christopher Coughlin, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$976k for shares at about US$81.37 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Centene insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$345m. This comes in at 0.6% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does Centene Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Centene's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Centene deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Centene , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

