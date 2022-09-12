If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Capri Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Capri Holdings' EPS has grown 30% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Capri Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to US$5.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:CPRI Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Capri Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Capri Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Capri Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$6.9b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$161m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Capri Holdings To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Capri Holdings' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Capri Holdings' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Capri Holdings you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

