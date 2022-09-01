If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Automatic Data Processing's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Automatic Data Processing grew its EPS by 10% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Automatic Data Processing's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Automatic Data Processing achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.9% to US$16b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:ADP Earnings and Revenue History September 1st 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Automatic Data Processing's future EPS 100% free.

Are Automatic Data Processing Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalisation of US$102b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$162m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Automatic Data Processing but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Automatic Data Processing To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Automatic Data Processing is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Automatic Data Processing has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Although Automatic Data Processing certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

