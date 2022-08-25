If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Amkor Technology Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Amkor Technology has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Amkor Technology's EPS soared from US$1.91 to US$2.83, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 48%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Amkor Technology maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to US$6.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:AMKR Earnings and Revenue History August 25th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Amkor Technology's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Amkor Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Amkor Technology insiders spent a whopping US$137m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Chairman of the Board James Kim who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$92m, paying US$24.68 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Amkor Technology will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 49% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$2.5b. This is an incredible endorsement from them.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Giel Rutten, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Amkor Technology, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.4m.

Amkor Technology's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$3.8m in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Amkor Technology Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Amkor Technology's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Amkor Technology by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The good news is that Amkor Technology is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

