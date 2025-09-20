If Donald Trump Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

President Donald Trump has proclaimed himself as a “self-made billionaire” who got his start borrowing around $1 million from his father, real estate developer Fred Trump. While The New York Times estimates that Trump received the equivalent of around $413 million from real estate holdings, there’s no doubt that his net worth is in the billions.

That said, is it possible for Trump to give every American $100? And if so, how much would he have left?

Donald Trump’s Net Worth

Trump started out in real estate working for his father. Since then, he’s built his own real estate empire, which includes golf courses, hotels, casinos and even a winery. He’s also earned money through crypto and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). But the bulk of his fortune comes from capitalizing on his brand.

As of September 2025, Forbes estimates Trump’s net worth is around $7.2 billion. He’s currently ranked No. 532 on the World’s Billionaire’s List. He also made the Forbes 400 list of richest people in America in 2025.

Does Trump Have Enough To Give Every American $100?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 342,510,817 people live in the United States. This number does fluctuate on a few factors. For example, there’s a new birth every eight seconds and a new death every 11 seconds.

But if Trump were to give $100 to every American, that’d be roughly $34,251,081,700. Put another way, Trump would need to have over $34 billion to manage such a feat.

Given his current estimated net worth, Trump would be in a major deficit if he were to try giving away that much money. However, he could theoretically give every American $10 for a grand total of $3,425,108,170. If he did, he’d still have around $3.8 billion left over.

Donald Trump’s Plans for His Wealth

Trump was born in June 1946, making him 79 years old. He has a spouse and is father to five children.

It’s unclear how he plans to distribute his wealth when he dies. But in a resurfaced interview from 1989 (as shared by Newsweek), he made the following statement: “When I kick the bucket — as the expression goes — I want to leave a tremendous amount of money to [the Donald J. Trump Foundation]. Some to my family and some to the foundation. You have an obligation to your family.”

Notably, this interview is decades old and Trump’s net worth — and his family — have both grown significantly since then. The foundation in question was also dissolved in 2018.

