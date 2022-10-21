If Credit Suisse loves its bankers, set them free

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse is a weak bank with some strong bankers. So Chair Axel Lehmann is considering bringing in outside money to insulate those rainmakers from the parent group’s turmoil. A more caring gesture would be to find them a new, less troubled home.

Being one of the $12 billion firm’s rainmakers is undoubtedly less fun than it was. Their stock rewards are under pressure, since Credit Suisse’s share price has dipped 60% since last February. And the risk of ending up out of a job is growing too. As client blowups have destabilised the bank, the cost of insuring Credit Suisse debt against default has risen and is now more than double that of arch-rival UBS.

Shrinking revenue and fleeing talent are now real dangers. Senior dealmakers have left, including global co-head of banking Jens Welter. The group cut its exposure to leveraged finance, one of its strongest businesses, to $5.9 billion in June compared with $10.2 billion in early 2021. Credit Suisse’s share of total industry fees has been falling in mergers and underwriting.

Lehmann is likely to announce sweeping cost cuts as part of a new strategy on Oct. 27. The problem is that doing so may drive away people he would rather keep. One possibility, cooked up with board member and former Citigroup rainmaker Michael Klein, is an external equity infusion directly into the investment bank. Gulf investors including Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund might put money into a carved-out advisory and underwriting unit, Bloomberg reported.

That could fund retention payments for managing directors in the bank’s strongest areas, like consumer staples and materials. Credit Suisse could also offer them private stock in a focused dealmaking unit, rather than the struggling mothership, so they eat more of what they kill, in Wall Street parlance. By being one step removed from Credit Suisse’s larger troubles, they might regain the swashbuckling spirit of prior acquisitions like First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

But shares in a privately held investment bank can’t be used to buy Gucci loafers or a beach house, which is one reason firms like Goldman Sachs and Lazard eventually went public. That would leave Lehmann under pressure to float the carved-out unit, giving the bankers and external investors a way of turning their holdings into cash.

SECOND COMING

Imagine, then, that Credit Suisse spins out its advisory and capital-markets business. Call it Second Boston. If the independent firm can grab a little more than 2% of total industry merger and underwriting fees, roughly what it does now according to Refinitiv data, it might have $3 billion of annual revenue. That’s assuming the global pot settles at $130 billion, halfway between this year’s depressed run-rate and last year’s levels, based on Refinitiv data.

That could give it a chunky value relative to Credit Suisse’s own market capitalisation. Rival Perella Weinberg trades at 0.7 times estimated revenue, according to Refinitiv. Moelis and PJT Partners trade at around double their forecast revenue. That suggests Second Boston could be worth anywhere from $2 billion up to $6 billion, equivalent to half the Swiss bank’s total, depleted worth.

Lehmann could try to get the best of both worlds by floating a minority stake in his investment bank and keeping the rest. That’s the path industrial companies like General Electric have taken when separating prized divisions. In this case, though, it’s probably a bad idea. Having a large shareholder would make the stock less liquid and could depress its value. Evercore, Lazard, Jefferies Financial, Greenhill, Moelis, Perella Weinberg and PJT have an average free float of 88%, according to Refinitiv data.

Credit Suisse might be better off considering a clean break. The 3,300 employees in advisory and underwriting that the bank last disclosed in mid-2020 offer little to the lender’s core businesses of wealth management and Swiss retail banking. Occasionally a billionaire client may want advice for a management buyout or initial public offering. But Credit Suisse has never quantified the business it wins from intragroup referrals, which suggests it is low.

Second Boston could even find a second home in time. A big U.S. retail bank like Truist Financial or Wells Fargo might one day hope to push deeper into wholesale banking. Mainstream lenders could in theory fund loan and bond underwriting with steady local deposits. Partnerships are another option. Jefferies has teamed up with insurer MassMutual and Japan’s SMBC to help fund its leveraged-finance unit.

The longer Lehmann waits, the more the value of Credit Suisse as a dealmaking force will erode. He has signalled that his bankers won’t necessarily have the bank’s balance sheet at their disposal, calling for a “capital-light” division earlier this year – a further turn-off for ambitious consiglieri.

The value of an investment bank is its people. In this case, it will be higher if those people are no longer at Credit Suisse.

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Sovereign wealth funds from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia are considering putting money into Credit Suisse’s investment bank, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 17. The group is also considering reviving the First Boston brand, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 16.

First Boston was a U.S. investment bank in which Credit Suisse first bought a stake in 1978. The Swiss bank took full control in 1990 after First Boston incurred large losses on loans it had made to clients. The brand was retired in 2005.

(Editing by John Foley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.