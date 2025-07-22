If Bill Gates Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

Does Bill Gates have enough money to give every American $100? How much would he have left? Gates is a renowned business owner and philanthropist who propelled his wealth in the 1970s and 1980s as a pioneer in the microcomputer revolution.

In this article, GOBankingRates cover the details of Gates’ net worth, whether he has enough money to give $100 to every American, and his plans for his wealth after he passes.

Bill Gates’ Net Worth

Gates became the first centibillionaire in 1999 after founding Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen. While Gates has steadily decreased his ownership interest in Microsoft, his wealth continues to grow thanks to his investment portfolio. Bloomberg estimates that Gates’ net worth is around $175 billion.

This net worth figure comprises various holdings, including cash, privately held companies, publicly traded companies and other investments. Gates’ net worth can fluctuate based on market conditions; however, he has remained one of the wealthiest Americans for nearly three decades now.

Is There Enough To Give Every American $100?

As of Jul. 1, 2025, the estimated U.S. population was 342,034,432, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If every American got $100, it would cost Gates $34,203,443,200.

This means that Gates would still have $140 billion left over after giving each American $100, given his current net worth of $175 billion. Gates could give every American $500 and still have money left over.

The Future of Bill Gates’ Wealth

While Gates certainly has enough money to live a lavish lifestyle, he does have some interesting plans for his wealth after he passes. In 2000, Bill and his then-wife, Melinda, started the Gates Foundation. This foundation is the third-wealthiest charitable foundation in the world, with $77.2 billion in assets at the end of 2024.

Gates plans to donate the majority of his wealth to the Gates Foundation, with the goal of giving it all away within the next 20 years. The foundation is set to close by 2045. The Gates Foundation focuses on health, gender equality, global development and education, giving around the world. Recently, the Gates Foundation committed $4 million to HIV research in California.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If Bill Gates Gave Every American $100, How Much Would He Have Left?

