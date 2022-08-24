If Biden Forgives Your Student Loan, Will You Owe Taxes?

President Joe Biden’s long-awaited plan for widespread student debt relief will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year. Married couples who file taxes jointly will qualify if they make under $250,000.

Questions about taxes are popping up now that the cancellation of student loan debt is set to become reality. If Biden wipes out your student loans, will you be stuck with a tax bill? Here’s a look.

Is Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Taxable?

The plan the president unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 24, would cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who received a Pell Grant and meet the program’s income limits. Those who did not get a Pell Grant could see up to $10,000 in student debt cleared away.

Typically, any debts that are forgiven are treated as taxable income by the IRS and are subject to taxes.

For example, if you owe a creditor $25,000 and the amount is forgiven, you would need to include the $25,000 when determining your taxable income.

But here’s the word from the White House: Loans forgiven under the Biden administration’s new program will be exempt from federal taxation. That’s thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill that Congress passed in the spring of last year.

It allows taxpayers to exclude canceled federal student loan debt from their gross income through 2025.

Will There Be a Tax Form for Canceled Student Debt?

Debt forgiveness usually must be reported on an IRS Form 1099-C, which details the amount of the canceled debt, the type of debt and the date of the forgiveness. A financial entity provides the borrower with the form if more than $600 in debt is canceled.

But the IRS has directed student loan providers to refrain from filing or furnishing a 1099-C to any borrower who qualifies for the tax exclusion from Biden’s pandemic rescue law.

Keep in mind, the legislation provides temporary tax relief only until 2025. After that, student loan forgiveness would be considered taxable, unless Congress takes new action.

Will You Owe State Taxes on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness?

While the president’s student loan forgiveness will be excused from federal taxation, your state may tax your canceled student debt.

Student loan forgiveness is not taxable in most states because they follow federal tax rules. Borrowers also won’t need to worry if they live in one of the nine states that don’t have an income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

But Arkansas, Mississippi and New Jersey are just a few states where borrowers may be taxed on Biden’s student loan relief. Unless these states make changes prior to the 2023 tax filing year, borrowers with forgiven student debt may expect a state income tax bill.

