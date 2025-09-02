IF Bancorp Posts 246% EPS Jump in Q4

Key Points EPS rose 246% year over year to $0.45, marking a sharp improvement in profitability.

Net interest income grew 28% for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year, driven by improved margins and lower interest expense.

A $0.20 per share dividend was declared.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ), a community-focused banking company operating across Illinois and Missouri, posted a large increase in profitability for fiscal 2025's fourth quarter (ended on June 30, 2025). The company reported that net income of $1.44 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.45, far above the previous year's $0.13. These results, released on August 29, 2025, reflect strong net interest income along with a significant credit loss provision reversal.

While the release did not cite analyst estimates, the jump in key measures outpaced the company's recent trend. Capital metrics remained stable, though some core banking volumes, like loans and deposits, continued to soften.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS, Diluted $0.45 $0.13 246% Net income $1.4 million $0.43 million 234% Net interest income $5.8 million $4.5 million 29% Noninterest expense $5.2 million $5.3 million (1.9%) Book value per share $24.42 $22.04 10.8%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

IF Bancorp is a community banking company offering savings, lending, and insurance services. It manages its business through a branch network in Illinois and Missouri, targeting both residential and commercial clients. Its main source of income comes from lending, particularly in residential, commercial real estate, and multi-family loans.

The company’s recent priorities include navigating shifting economic trends in its main markets. Sustaining market share in regions such as Vermilion County, where competition from other banks and credit unions is intense, is a core area of focus. Key business success factors remain margin management, keeping asset quality strong, as well as maintaining regulatory capital standards.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Results

Net income in Q4 rose to $1.4 million, up 234% year over year. Earnings per share also increased significantly, driven by a jump in net interest income to $5.75 million. The net interest margin, which measures how much a bank earns from its lending versus costs, improved for the full year to 2.47%, up from 2.1% the previous year. A crucial boost came from a reversal of prior credit loss provisions, resulting in a positive $701,000 impact. Such a provision reversal increases profit by reducing previously set-aside reserves. In contrast, the previous fiscal year (FY2024) recorded a $32,000 provision expense.

Noninterest expenses, which include costs like salaries and rent, increased year over year. Noninterest income, from sources such as service charges and insurance commissions, increased to $4.9 million, compared to $4.4 million the year prior. The company declared a $0.20 per share dividend, consistent with recent payout levels.

Asset quality remained robust; Non-performing assets (loans with payment issues or classified as at-risk) totaled $211,000, a very small share of total assets. The allowance for credit losses (GAAP) declined to $6.6 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting slightly lower loan balances, representing 1.04% of total loans (GAAP).

The balance sheet was steady overall. Total assets were nearly flat at $887.7 million as of June 30, 2025, while net loans receivable declined 0.9% to $633.6 million as of June 30, 2025, from $639.3 million a year earlier, and deposits fell to $721.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Cash and equivalents nearly doubled, reflecting increased liquidity. Book value per share, a key measure of net worth per share, ended at $24.42, up 10.8% from June 30, 2024, to June 30, 2025. There was no explicit update on the competitive landscape or strategic initiatives, but the figures point to a stable, but not expanding, franchise for the period.

IF Bancorp’s main product lines are traditional banking offerings: residential mortgages, commercial real estate lending, and multi-family lending, along with a property and casualty insurance division through its subsidiary.

Management did not provide detailed financial guidance for the upcoming quarters or the new fiscal year. Leadership restated its intention to evaluate and explore opportunities to enhance shareholder value, but did not elaborate on loan demand, planned expansion, or new strategies. There was no forecast given for lending growth, margin outlook, or future dividend changes.

Given the quarterly results, investors should monitor key trends such as loan and deposit volumes, net interest margin performance, and ongoing asset quality. The $0.20 per share dividend remains in place.

Revenue and net income are presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.