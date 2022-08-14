IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of October to $0.20, which will be 14% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.175. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

IF Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for 9 years, IF Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 19% also shows that IF Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 9.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqCM:IROQ Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

IF Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.10 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.35. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that IF Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. IF Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like IF Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for IF Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is IF Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.