Dividends
IROQ

IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IROQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IROQ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IROQ was $15.3, representing a -36.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.05 and a 1.8% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

IROQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). IROQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IROQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IROQ

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular