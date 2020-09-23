IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IROQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IROQ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IROQ was $15.3, representing a -36.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.05 and a 1.8% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

IROQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). IROQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IROQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

