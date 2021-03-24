IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IROQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IROQ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IROQ was $21.5, representing a -3.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.29 and a 43.05% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

IROQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). IROQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IROQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.