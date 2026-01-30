IF Bancorp, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.32 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $10.53 million from $11.01 million last year.

IF Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.32 Mln. vs. $1.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $10.53 Mln vs. $11.01 Mln last year.

